Eknath Shinde, 20th Maharashtra CM: Wins floor test by 164 votes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sailed through the vote of confidence smoothly winning the trust vote by the margin of 164-99.

The floor test sealed his position as Maharashtra’s 20th CM and is the big legislative victory for the Shinde government who was sworn-in on June 30 as CM along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, of the BJP.

Soon after Shinde won the trust vote, Fadnavis thanked the house adding, “I am thankful to the MLAs for their massive support to the Shinde government. Shinde is a loyal Shiv Sainik. He is loyal to Balasaheb’s ideology.”

He further said Shinde has done justice for people and there will be no power struggle between us.

“I shall always support Eknath Shinde,” added Fadnavis.

On Sunday night, he was reinstated as the legislative group leader of the Shiv Sena by newly elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The Trust vote was proposed by BJP’s Sudhir Mungantiwar and Shiv Sena’s Bharat Gogawale. After the voice vote, on proposal of trust vote, opposition demanded a division of vote.

Three members, however abstained from voting. Senior Congress leader, Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter Praniti Shinde has been absent from the trust vote. She was also not present yesterday for the speaker’s election too.

Ahead of the floor test of the Eknath Shinde-led government, one more Shiv Sena MLA from the Uddhav Thackeray camp joined CM Shinde’s faction,