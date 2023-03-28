Eight killed in two road mishaps in UP

At least eight people, including a mother-daughter duo were killed in two separate road accidents in Hardoi and Saharanpur districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Five people were killed in a head-on collision between an auto and a car in front of Jaipuria School on Hardoi-Lucknow highway. Three people were critically injured in the collision.

All the five deceased were travelling in the auto, who were identified as Ram Dulari (38), her three-year-old daughter Harshita, Shyam Singh (40), Ankur(17) and 40-year-old unknown person.

In another road mishap, three people, including an infant were killed in a car-motor cycle collision in Behat area on Delhi-Yamunotri highway.

Police said the accident took place at village Jatowala on police station highway. Naseem (26), his sister-in-law Tarannum (25) and four-month-old nephew Aslan were killed on the spot in the accident.