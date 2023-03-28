Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » Eight killed in two road mishaps in UP

Eight killed in two road mishaps in UP

The road accidents took place in Hardoi and Saharanpur districts of the state.

Statesman News Service | Lucknow | March 28, 2023 6:36 pm

Eight killed in two road mishaps in UP

[Representational Photo : iStock]

At least eight people, including a mother-daughter duo were killed in two separate road accidents in Hardoi and Saharanpur districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Five people were killed in a head-on collision between an auto and a car in front of Jaipuria School on Hardoi-Lucknow highway. Three people were critically injured in the collision.

All the five deceased were travelling in the auto, who were identified as Ram Dulari (38), her three-year-old daughter Harshita, Shyam Singh (40), Ankur(17) and 40-year-old unknown person.

In another road mishap, three people, including an infant were killed in a car-motor cycle collision in Behat area on Delhi-Yamunotri highway.

Police said the accident took place at village Jatowala on police station highway. Naseem (26), his sister-in-law Tarannum (25) and four-month-old nephew Aslan were killed on the spot in the accident.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Why Atiq Ahmad's family is most 'wanted' in UP?
SC gives green signal to UP civic elections with OBC reservation
Varanasi court issues notices to Akhilesh, Owaisi on Gyanvapi remark