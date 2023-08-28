Eight-day Monsoon session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly likely from 18 September

The eight-day long Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is likely to be held from 18 September.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan, on Monday and informed the Governor about the forthcoming monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Shimla from 18 September to 25 September.

During his courtesy call, the Chief Minister apprised the Governor about the loss of life and property due to widespread floods, heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides in the state.

He also briefed about the relief works being carried out by the state government in the affected areas and the steps taken for the rehabilitation of the affected families.

He said that gradually the situation was returning to normal and the road and transport system was being made normal.

The Governor said that the entire state was with the affected families in this natural calamity. He appreciated the various steps taken by the state government in this hour of distress.