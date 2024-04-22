Eight candidates, including Guwahati hopefuls, face nomination cancellations

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam on Monday said nominations for eight candidates, including two vying for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, following a rigorous scrutiny of filed nominations for the upcoming third phase of elections, have been cancelled.

The CEO highlighted that nominations from candidates contesting in four constituencies — Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati Lok Sabha constituencies — have been revoked. Out of the submissions, 52 candidates’ papers have been deemed valid for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Among those affected by the cancellations are Nayan Das of the Bharatiya National Janata Dal and independent candidate Arpita Choudhury, both aspiring for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat.

In a separate development, the nomination papers of Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania, seeking a third consecutive term, were annulled on Sunday. Officials cited that Sarania’s nomination papers were found to be invalid, leading to their cancellation