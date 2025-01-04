Efforts being made for making Dhalli-Narkanda road as four-lane in Himachal: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that the present state government was making earnest efforts to make Dhalli-Narkanda road as a four-lane highway, which will include provisions for tunnels.

The four-lane road will boost tourism in the region and benefit farmers and horticulturists.

He inaugurated the Rest House of Public Works department at Fagu in Shimla district, built at a cost of Rs. 1.80 crore.

Speaking on the occasion the chief minister also assured to strengthen the Mashobra-Bhekalti road.

“The state government is continuously making efforts to promote tourism and Fagu will also be developed as a tourist destination and Rs. 25 lakh will be provided for the Fagu-Sarion road,” he added.

He emphasized that the state government was focusing on strengthening the rural economy and several initiatives had been taken in this regard.

Efforts were being made to ensure that money reaches in the hands of farmers and rural residents.

Wheat produced through natural farming was being purchased at Rs. 40 per kilogram, while maize at Rs. 30 per kilogram, he said, adding that various measures had also been taken to strengthen the economy of apple growers, the Chief Minister said.

Sukhu criticized the previous BJP government for misusing the State’s resources.

He stated that the current state government had brought policy changes to formulate welfare schemes for the people.

The BJP government generated Rs. 600 crore from liquor in five years while the present government had achieved the same amount in just one year through liquor auction reforms.

The government aims to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by bringing ‘Vyavstha Parivartan’, he added.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for dedicating Rest House at Fagu.

He said that the people of the area had been supporting him for the past 12 years and the present government had left no stone unturned in the development of the region.

He said that approval had been granted for construction of 35 roads in the Kasumpti Assembly constituency over the past two years.

Additionally, the state government had made a historic increase of Rs. 60 in the daily wages under MGNREGA, added Singh.