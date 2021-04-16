Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually launched “World 1st affordable and long-lasting hygiene product DuroKea Series”, developed by IIT Hyderabad researchers. Researcher from Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad led Dr Jyotsnendu Giri, Associate Professor in Biomedical Engineering and founder EaffoCare Innovation Pvt. Ltd incubating at iTIC, IIT Hyderabad has developed innovative DuroKea long-lasting technologies to combat COVID-19 virus spreading.

Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad, BVR Mohan Reddy; Prof. Founder Dean ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Hyderabad, M Srinivas; Director IIT Hyderabad, Prof BS Murty and other officials from IIT Hyderabad were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Pokhriyal said that Durokea Product is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attain self reliance. This next generation DuroKea antimicrobial technology starts at Rs. 189, kills 99.99% of germs instantly and leaves behind the long-lasting protective nanoscale coating for up to 35 days till next wash, he said.

The Minister informed that the unique property of DuroKea range is to ensure instant killing (within 60 sec) and prolonged protection which is an immense necessity during this current pandemic situation. This revolutionary antimicrobial property of DuroKea products has been tested and certified by Indian Government accredited lab and field-tested at the IIT Hyderabad campus, he added.

He congratulated Durokea Technology team for this attainment and urge the researchers and students of IIT Hyderabad to continue doing great work and bring the name to the country.