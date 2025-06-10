Science must be shared, partnerships not patents must shape future: Pradhan

India believes in science that is empathetic, ethical, and equitable, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday emphasising that science must be shared and partnerships not patents must shape the future.

He was chairing the Global Young Scientists Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Global Young Academy at IIT Hyderabad.

Pradhan stated that for India, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — One Earth, One Family, One Future — was not just a slogan but a way of life.

He highlighted that India’s global engagements were rooted in these values, citing initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mission LiFE, and the India Science and Research Fellowship as reflections of India’s vision of Vishwa Bandhutva — global friendship through science.

He also noted that the present moment is the most opportune for scientists, innovators, and policymakers to come together and build ecosystems and solutions that empower the most vulnerable.

Pradhan expressed confidence that the conference would serve as a platform for channelling knowledge in the service of others. He also urged scientists to collaborate and co-create with a sense of purpose and empathy to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat and advance human-centric development.

He encouraged everyone, especially students across campuses, to lead this green movement. He also urged the people to engage in protecting, preserving and nurturing nature for a sustainable future.

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), in collaboration with the Global Young Academy (GYA), the Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS), and the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), is hosting the International Conference of Young Scientists – Confluence of Visionaries: Empowering Science for Global Change from 8 to 14 June 2025.

This week-long event, being held for the first time in India, marks a significant milestone in bringing together the next generation of global scientific leaders to collaborate on science-driven solutions for global challenges.

The event hosts 135 international delegates representing 60 countries, along with 65 national delegates, thereby establishing a truly diverse and inclusive forum. It also features the Annual General Meeting of the Global Young Academy (GYA), facilitating in-depth dialogue and strategic engagement among emerging leaders in the global scientific community.