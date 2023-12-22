ED issues fresh summons to Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy case

In a major development in the Delhi liquor policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on January 3, sources said on Friday. This is the third summons issued to the AAP supremo in connection with the case.

The Delhi Chief Minister was earlier summoned by the probe agency on December 21.

Kejriwal had skipped the second summons by the ED for questioning in the alleged excise policy money laundering case and left for Vipassana session from December 19 to 30.

Responding to the summons of the ED before leaving for Bengaluru to attend Vipassana course at an unknown location, Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that the notices by the federal agency are meant to create sensational news ahead of the parliamentary polls in 2024.

The reason the AAP leader cited for skipping the summons issued to him is that they were not in consonance with the law.

He also questioned the timing of the notices. He asked why they were issued on the eve of his pre-announced and widely-publicised departure for Vipassana meditation course.