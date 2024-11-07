ED conducts nationwide raids in FEMA investigation targeting online sellers

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted searches on Thursday at the premises of multiple firms selling products through e-commerce platforms, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), sources said.

The searches took place at approximately 21 locations across various cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram, according to sources.

This action by the ED follows concerns over financial transactions by these vendors, who retail their products through major companies such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Advertisement

The federal agency is leading the investigation to uncover possible violations of foreign exchange regulations that these firms are suspected of committing through their business dealings.

Sources indicate that the anti-money laundering agency may question several more individuals in connection with the case in the coming days.