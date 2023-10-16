ED Attaches Rs 315 cr in Properties Linked to NCP’s Ishwarlal Jain

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth a staggering Rs 315 crore in a money laundering case involving Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ishwarlal Jain. He is a former Rajya Sabha MP and the former treasurer of the NCP, and is known to have close ties to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The ED’s action includes the provisional attachment of approximately 70 immovable properties located in various regions, such as Jalgaon, Mumbai, Thane, Sillod in Maharashtra, and Kutch in Gujarat. This move comes in the wake of an investigation into alleged financial misconduct related to Ishwarlal Jain’s involvement with Rajmal Lakhichand Jewellers, R L Gold, and Manraj Jewellers, accused of cheating the State Bank of India (SBI) of over Rs 352.49 crore.

The ED’s actions have been carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This investigation was initiated based on three cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). These cases involved charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and criminal misconduct, as outlined in the Indian Penal Code.

The ED’s inquiry unveiled a troubling pattern of deceit. They discovered that the promoters of the aforementioned companies had submitted fraudulent financial documents.

How did the ED investigate?

Before the recent property attachments, ED officials conducted thorough search operations. They targeted 13 different official and residential premises belonging to the Rajmal Lakhichand group. These locations included areas in Jalgaon, Nashik, and Thane in Maharashtra. During these searches, the officials seized a substantial amount of assets. That includes gold, silver, and diamond jewelry, bullion, as well as Indian currency in cash. Additionally, a cache of incriminating documents was discovered.

The latest developments in this case underscore the government’s commitment to combating financial irregularities and money laundering. The ED’s actions aim to recover the funds that were allegedly misappropriated, ensuring accountability and justice in the financial sector.