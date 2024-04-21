INDIA bloc hits out at Centre for arresting Soren, Kejriwal at ‘Ulgulan Nyay’ rally

In a show of strength, top leaders from the Opposition INDIA bloc on Sunday hit out the BJP-led Central government over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Addressing the ‘Ulgulan Nyay’ rally by INDIA bloc leaders in Ranchi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the BJP and asserted that the ‘Shakti’ of the INDIA bloc is so strong that the people of BJP cannot break our ‘Shakti’.

“They keep saying 500, 400 (seats). But this time, the ‘Shakti’ of the alliance is so strong that whether it is PM Modi or whoever, the people of BJP cannot break our Shakti. We are that strong. They are trying to scare us. But we will not get scared if Hemant Soren is sent to jail for refusing to part ways with the INDIA bloc,” Kharge said while addressing the INDIA bloc rally.

Advertisement

Earlier, while addressing the rally, AAP leader Sanjay Singh attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that PM Modi’s washing powder cleans all corruption.

“PM Modi speaks against corruption. He put Hemant Soren, and Arvind Kejriwal in jail under false accusations. When he (PM Modi) and BJP speak on corruption, it looks as if Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh are preaching non-violence. A Modi washing powder has come which cleans all your corruption. Their slogan is ‘Jo jitna bada bhrashtachari, wo utna bada padadhikari,” the AAP leader said.

Singh further asserted that he, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren are not scared of Prime Minister Modi.

“Two Viranganas are sitting here – Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal. When they can come out, we should also come out. The people who congregated here want to give a message to defeat PM Modi. I was in jail for 6 months, Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, and Hemant Soren is in jail. We are not scared. Adivasis threw Britishers out,” he said.

Addressing the rally, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said: “Arvind Kejriwal has no desire for power. He just wants to serve the nation. He wants to make the country no.1. He says if educated people don’t come into politics, how will the country progress?…’Jail ke taale tutenge, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren chhutenge.”

Sunita further alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister is not being allowed insulin in jail, while claiming that he has been taking it for the last 12 years. She further alleged that there is a conspiracy to kill CM Kejriwal.

“Many people say politics is a very dirty thing, and it’s true. There is a camera over his food, his every morsel is being monitored…He is a sugar patient, and he has been taking 50 units of insulin every day for the last 12 years. But he is not being given insulin in jail. They want to kill Delhi’s CM,” the wife of the AAP national convenor said.

“They can never understand Arvind Kejriwal’s thoughts. He believes he has received very good education and upbringing, which is an obligation on him that he has to repay. He has struggled and fought for the country. He is very brave. He is a lion. He is only thinking about how to ease the lives of common citizens. He is worried about ‘Bharat Mata’ even in jail,” she added.

She was reading Arvind Kejriwal’s message from jail, and elaborated upon the promises made by the AAP for the Lok Sabha elections.

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) has said if the INDIA bloc comes to power and is given the responsibility, we will all make India great. ‘INDIA’ is not just in our name, but in our hearts too,” the former bureaucrat said.

“He has given six guarantees: 24 hours of electricity without power cuts, free electricity for the poor, quality and free education in government schools, Mohalla clinics in every village, and multi-speciality hospitals in every district. Farmers will get crop prices according to the Swaminathan Commission, and Delhi will be given full statehood,” she further added.

The grand rally was being held amidst the Lok Sabha polls over the arrest of the ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, two of the key faces of the INDIA bloc. Both Hemant Soren and Kejriwal are in judicial custody.

Two empty chairs, one each for jailed Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, were kept on the stage.