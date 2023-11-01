ED attaches properties of Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal family in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth over Rs 538 crore belonging to Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal, and son Nivaan in an alleged money laundering case linked to Jet Airways. The seized properties include residential flats, bungalows and commercial buildings in London, Dubai and India.

The financial probe agency has registered a case against Naresh Goyal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Some of the seized properties, according to reports, are registered under the names of Jet Enterprises Pvt Ltd and Jetair Pvt Ltd.

ED has been investigating a fraud case against Goyal filed by Canada Bank. On Tuesday, the central probe agency had filed a chargesheet in the case. According to the Canara Bank’s FIR, it had allegedly sanctioned Rs 848 crore loans to Jet Airways. However, the now grounded airlines defaulted and a loan amount worth Rs 538 crore was pending.

Goyal has been in ED custody since September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail.

According to the ED, Goyal laundered the bank’s money to other countries by creating trusts and used that to buy immovable properties overseas. Besides properties, the claimed, Goyal used loan money to buy furniture, apparel and jewellery.

He, however, rejected the money laundering claim, saying the aviation sector runs on funding from banks and all those funds can’t be considered as money laundering.

Goyal also claimed that he didn’t take any loan on his or his family’s name and a large chunk of the bank loans taken by Jet Airways was used to buy Sahar Airlines.