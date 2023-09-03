Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal sent to ED custody till September 11

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has been sent to 10 days of Enforcement Directorate custody by a special PMLA court here. The ED had sought 14 days of custody from the court.

“ED has arrested Naresh Goyal, ex-Chairman of Jet Airways (I) Ltd. on 1.09.2023 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in Rs 538 Crore Canara bank fraud case. He was produced before the Hon’ble PMLA Special Court, Mumbai, and the Hon’ble Court has granted ED custody for 10 days,” the ED posted in a message on X.

In the PMLA court here on Saturday, Naresh Goyal’s lawyer pleaded that since Goyal is not keeping well and has back and spine problems, he should be allowed to have his medicines, a bed and home-cooked food while in ED custody to which the court obliged.

ED arrested Naresh Goyal for allegedly defrauding Canara Bank of Rs 538 crore based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier in May this year.

Jet Airways (India) Limited, Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Naresh Goyal, Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown Public Servant(s) and Private Person(s) were named as accused in the FIR.

“CGM of Canara Bank, Recovery & Legal Section in Mumbai, has submitted regarding alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct committed by M/s Jet Airways (India) Ltd., Naresh Jagdishrai Goyal, Anita Naresh Goyal, Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown public servants and others causing wrongful loss of Rs 538.62 crores to Canara Bank,” the FIR read.

“Forensic Audit conducted in the accounts of Jet Airways (India) Ltd revealed fraudulent features like diversion and siphoning of funds,” it further read.