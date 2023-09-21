ED attaches assets of ex-Panchkula revenue officer worth over Rs 24 cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 24 crore, belonging to Naresh Kumar Sheokand, a former District Revenue Officer (DRO) of Panchkula, Haryana, and others in connection with the embezzlement of NHAI and HSIIDC funds case, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the probe agency, the assets were attached provisionally, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

“ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 24.01 crore belonging to Naresh Kumar Sheokand, erstwhile District Revenue Officer (DRO) of Panchkula, Haryana, and others under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in the case of embezzlement of NHAI and HSIIDC funds,” ED posted on the social media platform, X.

“Total attachment in this case stands at Rs 26.43 crore till date,” it added.

Further updates are awaited.