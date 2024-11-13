ED arrests 3 in connection with Bangladeshi infiltration, human trafficking case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian for their alleged involvement in facilitating illegal infiltration and human trafficking into India.

According to a news agency, the arrests of Bangladeshis — Rony Mondal and Sameer Chowdhary — and Pintu Haldar, were made as part of an ongoing investigation into cross-border trafficking networks operating between India and Bangladesh.

According to ED officials, extensive raids were conducted yesterday at 17 locations across Jharkhand and West Bengal.

These raids were aimed to dismantle a network suspected of orchestrating the unauthorised entry of individuals from Bangladesh into India.

The issue of Bangladeshi infiltration has been a hot topic in Jharkhand where the first phase of Assembly Elections are underway today.

The BJP has raised the issue, accusing the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government in the state of allowing Bangladeshi Muslims to settle in the state illegally for vote bank politics.