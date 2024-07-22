Economic Survey shows strengths, roadmap for Viksit Bharat: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Economic Survey 2023-24 for showcasing the outcomes of various reforms by the government and for identifying areas for further growth and progress towards the Viksit Bharat goal.

In a post on the X, he said: “The Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy and also showcases the outcomes of the various reforms our Government has brought.

It also identifies areas for further growth and progress as we move towards building a Viksit Bharat.”

The Economic Survey showed India’s real GDP is projected to grow between 6.5 per cent and 7 per cent during 2024-25.

The Indian economy recovered swiftly from the pandemic, with its real GDP in FY ’24 being 20 per cent higher than the pre-Covid, FY ‘20 levels.