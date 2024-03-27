ECI issues show-cause notices to Supriya Shrinate, Dilip Ghosh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate and BJP MP Dilip Ghosh for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in effect for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The ECI’s action against Shrinate came a day after the poll panel received complaints from the BJP against her objectionable remarks against its Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi Kangana Ranaut and Ghosh from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Ghosh had allegedly passed some derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The ECI has sought the responses from the two leaders by 5 pm on 29th March.

In the notice issued to Shrinate, Chairperson of Congress’ Social Media, the poll panel said it received a complaint on Wednesday from the BJP alleging that she posted a picture of Kangana Ranaut along with a derogatory remark, “Can someone tell what the current rate in Mandi ?” on X on 25th March from her media handle. It was also alleged that she posted derogatory remarks on her Instagram account as well.

“Whereas, on careful examination, the comment has been found to be ‘undignified and in bad taste’ and to be prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and Commission’s advisory dated 1st March 2024. Now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to show cause by 5 pm of 29th March as to why appropriate action for violation of MCC should not be taken against you,” the ECI said.

The poll panel further said, “In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you.”

It may be mentioned that Shrinate on Monday claimed that her social media account was accessible to several people and that she is trying to find out the culprit responsible for it.

In a separate notice issued to Ghosh, who is BJP’s nominee from West Bengal’s Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, the ECI said it received a complaint against him on 26th March from TMC wherein it was alleged that he made the objectionable and disrespectful comment against West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee while addressing the press, which was broadcasted and widely circulated by various news media.

“When Didi (Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa she becomes Goa’s daughter, in Tripura she says I am Tripura’s daughter, decides who is your father, this is not right”, Ghosh said.

The poll panel said, “The comment has been found to be offensive, insulting, and prima facie violative of the aforesaid provisions of the MCC and Commission’s advisory dated 14 March 2024. Now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to show cause by 5 pm of 29th March as to why appropriate action for violation of MCC should not be taken against you.”

“In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you,’ it said.