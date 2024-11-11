ECI issues show-cause notice to Majumdar

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly bye-elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar over his alleged derogatory remarks against state police. Its action came days after it received a complaint from the Trinamul Congress (TMC) against Majumdar.

The TMC alleged that he had insulted the “state emblem of India and the state police by stating that police personnel should replace the emblem on their uniforms with icons resembling footwear” during an election rally in poll-bound Taldangra Assembly constituency.

In its notice to the West Bengal BJP chief, the ECI said it received a complaint dated 9th November, from the TMC, inter alia, alleging that during a public meeting held on 07th November in Taldangra, he made remarks allegedly insulting the “National emblem of India and the state police”.

The poll panel has sought a response from Majumdar by 8 pm on Monday. “In view of the allegations made in the complaint, you are directed to submit your reply to the Commission by 8 pm on 11th November,” the ECI said.

The poll panel also said in the event of no response from his side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that he has nothing to say in the matter and it will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to him.