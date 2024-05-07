ECI issues notification for 7th phase of LS polls

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday issued notification for the seventh phase of voting in the 18th Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held on 1st June.

The filing of the nominations began with the issuing of the notification.

The polling will be held in 57 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) across eight states and union territories (UTs).

Advertisement

The states/UTs included in the seventh phase are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal and Chandigarh.

Of the 57 parliamentary seats, 13 each from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine from West Bengal, eight from Bihar, six from Odisha, four from Himachal Pradesh, three from Jharkhand and one from Chandigarh.

According to the notification issued by the poll panel, 14th May is the last date of filing nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on 15th May and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 17th May.

The polling in the 57 parliamentary seats will take place on 1st June.

The general elections are being held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. Counting will take place on 4th June.