EC reacts on video accusing Manoj Tiwari of entering polling station

Taking note of a purported video circulating on social media in which a few people outside a polling station accused BJP North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari of bogus voting on May 25, the Election Commission on Wednesday clarified that he did not enter inside the polling station.

The statement of the poll panel came hours after senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh while sharing the video on X accused Tiwari of bogus voting.

“Manoj Tiwari is inside with his team under police protection in a polling booth when the polling is going on (25th May). Apparently doing bogus voting. Main doors were closed while BJP is murdering democracy. Would the Election Commission please look into it and get a report from the Election Commission Observer and Presiding Officer of this booth. What was the reason for closing of polling booth gates when the polling is going on?” Singh wrote on X.

In response to his post, the District Election Officer (DEO) of North East Delhi said, “With respect to the video circulating on social media, it’s clarified that Tiwari, contesting candidate visited GBSS School Sonia Vihar in the evening of poll day as entitled. He didn’t enter inside any polling station at location and interacted with officials at VAB (Voter Assistance Booths) of location with respect to missing names in electoral roll which was duly clarified.

“The main gate closed at 6pm i.e poll closure time and he was escorted out. The polling agents including that of INC were present inside polling stations during the whole time witnessing poll proceedings and voting went smoothly till completion without any interference,’’ the DEO said.

Voting for seven parliamentary seats, including North East Delhi constituency in Delhi, was held in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls on 25th May.