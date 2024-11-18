EC officials inspect Supriya Sule’s bags amid Opposition’s allegations of poll bias

The Election Commission officials on Tuesday inspected the bags of NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule at a helipad in Manjari, Hadapsar, Pune, in a move that comes amid the opposition’s allegations of bias in poll monitoring.

Sule, a prominent opposition leader, was reportedly traveling to address election rallies in the area when the officials checked her belongings.

The inspection follows allegations by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who accused the BJP and its allies of using cash to influence voters. Speaking to reporters earlier this month, Raut raised questions about the impartiality of the Election Commission, claiming that substantial sums of money are being funneled into constituencies linked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis.

Raut said, “The Election Commission does its job. You check our cars, planes, and everything. If you carry out this work impartially, we have no problem. But in Maharashtra, where Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and BJP are contesting the election, Rs 25 crore has already been taken there.”

He alleged that similar incidents occurred during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, where “20-20 bags” of cash were transported via helicopters, claiming they had video evidence to support the accusations.

Raut also questioned whether the convoys of BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, face similar scrutiny. “Do you stop the convoys of Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah and check them?” he asked.

The campaigning for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra ends on Monday, with the voting scheduled for November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23 and the results will also likely be announced the same day.