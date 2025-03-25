Fadnavis alleges Supriya Sule’s link to blackmailers of BJP minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday made serious allegations against NCP MP Supriya Sule and MLA Rohit Pawar in the legislative assembly by accusing them of being linked to those blackmailing BJP’s Minister of Rural Development Jaykumar Gore.

“Four complaints have been filed in this case. False propaganda was spread that the woman who had accused (BJP’s Minister of Rural Development) Jaykumar Gore of sending nude pictures to her is from the family of Chhatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj’s legendary general Sarsenapati Hambirrao Mohite. The people involved in this case have been arrested. One is the woman.

“The second is Tushar Kharat and the third is Anil Subhedar. All of them hatched this conspiracy together. All the evidence has been found in this regard. Their WhatsApp conversations have been found. They have made 150 calls. People from Sharad Pawar-led NCP were in contact with all of them. Prabhakarrao Deshmukh has spoken directly to all the three accused. After making videos against Jayakumar Gore, they had sent these to Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar,” he said.

“All of us do politics, but it is not right to do politics with the intention of uprooting someone from public life. After cash was demanded, Jaykumar Gore went to the police station and filed a complaint. After the complaint, a trap was set and the entire conversation about the demand for cash was taped. The accused was caught. This was a type of blackmailing,” Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule said that she would respond to allegations made against her by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“I thank Devendra Fadnavis for making me a leader. He took my name and so I am ready to give my phone for investigation. I will respond to his allegations after the proceedings of the parliament are over,” MP Supriya Sule said.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar-led NCP MLA Rohit Pawar has made serious allegations against BJP’s Minister of Rural Development Jaykumar Gore. Rohit Pawar said that Gore had grabbed the land of a dead man called Piraji Bhise.

“Jaykumar Gore is sitting with Chief Minister Fadnavis and putting pressure on him. People have sent me cases about Jayakumar Gore. In order to get a road for him to go to college, a dead person called Piraji Bhise was resurrected. An agreement was made on December 11, 2020, but Bhise had died on October 8, 2016 as per his death certificate. This case is in court. One Sanjay Katkar’s photo was put up showing him as Piraji Bhise who was dead.

“Bhise was illiterate, but his signature was made in English. The Bhise family must get justice. The verdict was given in the lower court in a single day but after it went to the High Court, the judges sent it back to the lower court,” Rohit Pawar said.