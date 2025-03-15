Supriya Sule opposes Prevention of Unlawful Activities Bill

Sharad Pawar-led NCP working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has opposed the proposed Prevention of Unlawful Activities Bill, stating that the law undermines the fundamental rights of citizens and would establish a “police raj”.

The bill undermines the very concept of “We, the People of India,” Sule stated.

“The Maharashtra government has decided to introduce a new bill which undermines the fundamental rights of citizens. Through this bill, the right of common people to speak against the government will be taken away. In a truly healthy democracy, dissenting opinions are respected. The principle of democracy also values opposition voices, as they ensure that those in power remain accountable and respect public opinion,” Sule said in a statement tweeted on her X handle.

She has also tagged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar to her X tweet.

The definition of “illegal acts” seems to grant unlimited powers to government agencies. This effectively gives the government a licence to establish a Police Raj, which could be misused against individuals, institutions, or organisations which express constructive opposition in a democratic manner,” Sule stated about the proposed Prevention of Certain Unlawful Activities by Individuals And Organizations and For Matters Connected Therewith or Incidental Thereto Bill.

“By granting the administration unchecked powers, there is a risk that individuals may be harassed out of sheer vindictiveness. Criticising government policies and decisions, peacefully protesting, or organising marches could all be deemed illegal acts. This bill disregards the principles of ideological diversity and directly infringes upon citizens’ constitutional rights,” Sule stated.

“Also, the bill grants the government the power to interfere in certain judicial processes, posing a direct threat to judicial independence. Some of its provisions encroach upon fundamental constitutional rights such as freedom of expression, freedom of association, and the right to a fair trial.

“Historically, the British attempted to introduce a similar law (The Rowlatt Act) to suppress opposition during colonial rule. This bill is a direct denial of the core principles of the Indian Constitution, and we strongly condemn it. We urge the government to review the draft of this bill and ensure that constitutional values are not violated,” Sule stated.