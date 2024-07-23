HC summons EC, BJP MP over alleged poll irregularities in Assam’s Karimganj

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday summoned the Election Commission, BJP MP Kripanath Mallah, and the returning officer of Karimganj over alleged irregularities in the recent Lok Sabha election.

The summons, issued by Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi, follows an election petition by Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, who claimed rigging, booth capturing, and bribery by Mallah.

Choudhury sought to nullify Mallah’s victory, citing discrepancies such as excess votes counted and booth capturing in 47 polling stations. The next hearing is scheduled for August 19.

Advertisement

Choudhury, who lost to Mallah by 18,360 votes, reported 19 petitions to the Election Commission for repolling in 32 stations due to these alleged issues, which were reportedly unaddressed, prompting him to seek judicial intervention.