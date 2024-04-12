EC issues notification for third phase of Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission on Friday issued the notification for the third phase of voting in the 18th Lok Sabha election.

The filing of nominations began following the notification issued by the poll panel.

In the third phase, polling will be held in 94 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) spread across 12 states and Union territories (UTs).

The states/UTs included in the third phase are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

According to the notification, April 19 is the last date of filing of nominations and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 20.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22.

The 94 Lok Sabha seats include 26 seats from Gujarat, 14 from Karnataka, 11 from Maharashtra, 10 from UP, 8 from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Chhattisgarh, five from Bihar, four each from Assam and West Bengal, two from Goa, two from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has also issued a notification for the adjourned poll in Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh. Election for Betul parliamentary seat which was to be held in the second phase was adjourned due to the death of a contesting candidate of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The polling in the 94 PCs along with Betul LS seat will take place on May 7.

The general election will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.