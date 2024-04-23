Shelly Oberoi says EC permission sought for Delhi mayoral polls

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday said a notification had been issued regarding the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, but with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being into effect due to the Lok Sabha polls, an approval from the Election Commission is required.

Oberoi, while talking to a news agency, said that ECI approval is awaited, and a necessary file has been sent to the ECI and also to the Lieutenant Governor for the nod regarding the presiding officer.

She had reposted the video of her conversation with the news agency on platform X on Tuesday.

She said that as soon as EC gives permission, then the election will take place on April 26, and added that the presiding officer for the election is the previous Mayor and the LG has the power to give clearance regarding the presiding officer, on which she expressed hope he will provide soon.

Oberoi further said, expecting that soon the polls would take place and AAP candidates Mahesh Khichi for Mayor and Ravinder Bharadwaj for Deputy Mayor, get elected and assume and take charge of their responsibilities.

She further claimed that the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be elected from the AAP as the party has majority, and also the support of Congress under the INDI alliance.

Delhi Mayor further said that a response was awaited till April 24 evening as she also had a discussion with the Municipal Secretary, and then a note will be written by Municipal Secretary to the LG.

Meanwhile, on April 18 the AAP had announced their candidates for the Mayoral polls and said that Khichi and Bhardwaj have been chosen as a result of their work at the ground level.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak had claimed that the MCD is gradually developing a positive image in the minds of people with the work done in the last one year.