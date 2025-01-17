Logo

Logo

# India

East Coast Railway facilitates new export route to Nepal

The first rake was loaded on Friday, signaling the beginning of this crucial transportation link that is expected to see an initial traffic of three rakes per month.

SNS | BHUBANESWAR | January 17, 2025 8:09 pm

East Coast Railway facilitates new export route to Nepal

Photo:SNS

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has successfully enabled a new export initiative for BSRM Steel Re Rolling Mills, marking the first shipment of Soft Billets from the Nayagarh and Keonjhar district to Nepal.

The first rake was loaded on Friday, signaling the beginning of this crucial transportation link that is expected to see an initial traffic of three rakes per month.

Advertisement

This development is part of a Business Development Initiative (BDU) by East Coast Railway designed to boost regional trade and improve connectivity for goods movement, especially steel products, to neighboring countries like Nepal. The strategic role of the railway in this new venture highlights the importance of rail transport in enhancing logistics efficiency and meeting the growing export demands from the region.

Advertisement

The Railway’s role in facilitating this export venture underscores its commitment to supporting industrial development and enhancing the movement of goods across borders, said an official.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Army contingent departs for Nepal for Surya Kiran exercise

A contingent of 334 personnel from the Indian Army departed for Nepal today to participate in the 18th edition of the Battalion Level Joint Military Exercise, Surya Kiran. Scheduled to take place in Saljhandi, Nepal, from 31st December to 13th January, 2025, this annual exercise is conducted alternately between India and Nepal.