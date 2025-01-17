East Coast Railway facilitates new export route to Nepal

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has successfully enabled a new export initiative for BSRM Steel Re Rolling Mills, marking the first shipment of Soft Billets from the Nayagarh and Keonjhar district to Nepal.

The first rake was loaded on Friday, signaling the beginning of this crucial transportation link that is expected to see an initial traffic of three rakes per month.

This development is part of a Business Development Initiative (BDU) by East Coast Railway designed to boost regional trade and improve connectivity for goods movement, especially steel products, to neighboring countries like Nepal. The strategic role of the railway in this new venture highlights the importance of rail transport in enhancing logistics efficiency and meeting the growing export demands from the region.

The Railway’s role in facilitating this export venture underscores its commitment to supporting industrial development and enhancing the movement of goods across borders, said an official.