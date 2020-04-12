Tremors of the earthquake were felt in Delhi-NCR region on Sunday. Details about the Richter scale and epicentre of the earthquake are still awaited.

The earthquake had its epicentre at Delhi-UP border with measured 3.5 on the Richter scale.

No loss of life and property was reported as of now.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.45 pm.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took Twitter to seek the well-being of citizens of Delhi. “Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you,” he said.

Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020

Many living in societies reportedly came out of their houses as a disaster relief technique to safeguard themselves from the earthquake, leading to the violation of the social gathering and lockdown.