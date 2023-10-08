Logo

Logo

# India

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman sea

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea in the early hours on October 8, the National Center for Seismology informed.

ANI | New Delhi | October 8, 2023 9:15 am

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman sea

Representational image (Photo: IStock)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea in the early hours on October 8, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The tremors struck at 03:20 AM on October 8 and according to NCS, the quake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 08-10-2023, 03:20:02 IST, Lat: 10.83 & Long: 93.23, Depth:10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India,” NCS posted on X.
Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts