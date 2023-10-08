Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman sea

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea in the early hours on October 8, the National Center for Seismology informed.
The tremors struck at 03:20 AM on October 8 and according to NCS, the quake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 08-10-2023, 03:20:02 IST, Lat: 10.83 & Long: 93.23, Depth:10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India,” NCS posted on X.
Further details are awaited.
