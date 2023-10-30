Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Haryana’s Jhajjar: National Center for Seismology

Stubble burning incidents see 54% reduction in Punjab, Haryana, NCR this year: Env ministry
A series of interventions by various stakeholders, including frequent review and daily monitoring, have resulted in bringing down such incidents
Haryana on Monday was jolted by an earthquake measuring 3.1 on Richter Scale.
Statesman News Service | October 30, 2023 10:14 pm
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Haryana’s Jhajjar at 9:53 pm on Monday, National Center for Seismology said.
An earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Haryana’s Jhajjar at 9:53 pm today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/6AJbOOrTUo
— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
A series of interventions by various stakeholders, including frequent review and daily monitoring, have resulted in bringing down such incidents
The principal of a senior secondary girl school in Haryana's Jind district was suspended after allegations of sexual harassment of students.
Speaking as the Chief Guest at a programme organised by Samast Anusuchit Jati Samaj at Panchkula, the CM also announced an annual allowance of Rs 2000 for equipment used in sanitation work and Rs 1000 as washing allowance.
Advertisement