Logo

Logo

# India

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Haryana’s Jhajjar: National Center for Seismology

Haryana on Monday was jolted by an earthquake measuring 3.1 on Richter Scale.

Statesman News Service | October 30, 2023 10:14 pm

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Haryana’s Jhajjar: National Center for Seismology

Representational Image

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Haryana’s Jhajjar at 9:53 pm on Monday, National Center for Seismology said.

Advertisement

Related posts