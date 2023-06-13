An earthquake with its epicentre at Islamabad in Pakistan hit today afternoon. The tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, more intensely in Doda and to some extent in the bordering districts of Punjab in India and the Punjab of Pakistan. The tremors were felt at 1:35 pm in the afternoon. The quake possibly originated at a depth of 60 km.

Lakhs of people immediately stepped out of their homes when they felt the tremors. The tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Ropar, Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Shimla.

An Amritsar-based salesman said that the moment the tremors took place, “I saw fans moving violently and I and about 15 other people in the showroom immediately ran out.”