Early trends show BJP heading towards victory in Rajasthan, MP

The BJP is heading towards victory in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It is leading to a majority mark in these states while the Congress was ahead in Telangana as per the latest official trends.

The counting of the votes began in Rajasthan at 8 am along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Sunday morning amid tight security arrangements.

According to the official trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 1104 am, in Rajasthan, the BJP was leading on 100 seats and the Congress on 78, The BSP was leading on three seats and the Bharat Adivasi Party candidates were ahead on three seats.

Advertisement

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP was ahead in 150 while Congress was at 69. Meanwhile in Telangana, Congress was leading on 58 while Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BHRS) was leading on 33 seats while the BJP 7 seats.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP was leading on 43 seats while the Congress was leading on 39 seats.

BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has expressed confidence in the party’s electoral prospects, declaring an imminent victory in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

“BJP will win 3-0 in this Assembly elections. The party’s ‘Vijay Rath’ will come to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh,” said the spokesperson.

The counting of votes for the 119-member Telangana Assembly, 199 seats in 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly and 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly began at 8 am on Sunday.

Polling for Chhattisgarh took place in two phases on November 7 and 17, while Madhya Pradesh voted on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.