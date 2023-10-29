EAM S Jaishankar to leave for Portugal and Italy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will leave for a four-day visit to Portugal and Italy on Tuesday.

During the visit to Portugal, Jaishankar will hold discussions with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho on bilateral relations, and on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, an official statement said.

He is expected to meet the Portuguese leadership, members of the Portugal-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, and the Indo-Portuguese and Indian community in Portugal.

Thereafter, the minister will travel to Italy on a bilateral visit from November 2-3. India and Italy enjoy friendly and cordial relations and multifaceted bilateral cooperation, the statement said.

The relationship was elevated to “strategic partnership” during the state visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in March this year. During his visit, Jaishankar will also meet Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Minister of Defence and Minister for ‘Made in Italy’.

Jaishankar is also expected to meet the top leadership of the country. He will be addressing the joint session of the Senate’s External Affairs and Defence Commission, and EU Affairs Commission and India-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group, and meet the members of the Indian community, the statement added.