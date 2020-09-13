All health workers in Goa have now been provided with life insurance cover to the tune of Rs 50 lakh each, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday, as the state continues to face a sustained spike in Covid-19 cases.

“The scheme provides insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per health worker in case of loss of life due to Covid-19 or accidental loss of life on account of Covid-19 related duties,” Sawant tweeted.

“Insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh has been extended to all health workers in Goa,” Sawant also said.

Goa currently has 24,185 Covid-19 cases, out of which 5,323 are active. While Goa, India’s smallest in terms of landmass, reported 740 Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said that the spike may scale up to 1,000 cases per day.