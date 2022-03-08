e-Shram portal registers 25 crore unorganized workers in less than six months; shows the power of collective will: Bhupender Yadav

The Labour and Employment Ministry today celebrated the registration of 25 crores, unorganized workers, on “eShram,” the Ministry’s portal for these workers, in less than six months.

At a Vigyan Bhawan function, Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the recently launched portal has become an important instrument towards fulfilling the motto of “Sabka Sath – Sabka Vikas – Sabka Vishwas – Sabka Prayas.”

The 25 crore registration-milestone achieved in less than six months shows the power of collective will, he said.

Yadav said that in the coming days eShram portal is going to provide a foundation of “Amrit kal for garib kalyan”, based on which many schemes and programmes can provide direct benefits to the Unorganised Workforce of the country.

He congratulated all and felicitated leading States/UTs and others with eShram awards and asked them to continue efforts for the welfare of the unorganised labour, the workforce which is 80 per cent of the total workforce in India.

Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Uttarakhand were among the leading States whereas Jammu Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh were among the leading UTs in terms of the registration coverage.

On the occasion, the Labour Minister said the eShram portal is now also made available on UMANG mobile application, through which unorganised workers can register themselves with ease.

The Union Minister also announced that eSHRAM is now also integrated with the National Career Services (NCS) portal, which is a one-stop solution for a wide array of employment and career-related services to the workers.

In another significant move, Yadav announced the “Donate-a-Pension” initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme where any Citizen of India can donate the premium contribution of their immediate support staff such as domestic workers, drivers, helpers, caregivers, nurses, in their household or establishment.

Under the scheme, the donor can pay contribution on behalf of the helper for any length of time. Hence this initiative shall allow the employer to secure the future of the ones who ensure one’s daily functioning.

The Minister himself started the day by donating pension to his domestic workers/helpers and wished that they will have better old age life as there will be old age protection to domestic workers in the form of a monthly assured pension of Rs 3000 through PM-SYM pension scheme.

On the occasion, Minister of State Rameswar Teli stated that the portal being the first-ever comprehensive database of unorganised workers, will not only empower the marginalized workforce of the country but also provide strategic inputs for evidence-based policymaking.

Labour Secretary Sunil Barthwal stated that the e-Shram portal is working towards the fulfilment of the Prime Minister’s vision to “connect every entitled person with the government’s insurance, pension and housing schemes. We have to move ahead with a mindset of a cent per cent achievement.”