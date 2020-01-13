In a significant step to curb the illegal parking and plying of e-rickshaws without proper documents, the Noida Traffic Police has seized 44 e-rickshaws and towed another 24 vehicles, including private cars, found parked in no-parking zones over the past three days.

The Noida traffic police told that the challans have been issued to 135 vehicle owners under the Motor Vehicles Act for violation of various traffic rules.

“The initial phase of unclogging roads with such action has been carried out on the DSC road and it would be extended to Udyog Marg and Master Plan roads 1, 2 and 3 also,” Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Anil Kumar Jha said.

The district police have also asked the buses and trucks to shift their vehicles to Transport Nagar in Sector 67 within a week and no longer park them along the city roads.

“A meeting has been convened with the transporters and they have been told to ensure the change within seven days, failing which we will initiate proceedings against them,” Jha said.

In different areas of the city including Sector 37, Botanical Garden, Model Town, Mamoora, Labour Chowk, Sector 82, Sector 105 near Yatharth Hospital among others heavy vehicles were found parked along the roads.

Trucks also create a nuisance for the public as they stand parked in Sectors 1 to 11 of Noida which is identified as an industrial area, police added.