Dynastic parties coming together to rally against action on graft: PM

In a direct jibe at the INDIA bloc parties, especially the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said this is the first Lok Sabha election when all corrupt parties were coming together and rallying to stop action against corruption.

“This is the first election in which ‘pariwar wadi’ parties are holding rally after rally to save their families. This is the first election in which all the corrupt people are rallying together to stop action against corruption. I say remove corruption, they say “save the corrupt”, the PM remarked during his Lok Sabha campaign in Rajasthan’s Kotputli city’s LBS Ground.

He said, “In this election, the country’s politics seems to be divided into two categories. On the one hand, there is BJP which stands for Nation First, while on the other there is Congress looking for opportunities to loot the country. On one hand, BJP considers the country as its family and on the other side Congress considers its family bigger than the country.”

Elaborating on his argument, he said, “On the one hand, the BJP makes India proud in the world, and on the other, the Congress goes abroad cursing India. Rajasthan has always stood like a bulwark against such anti-national dynastic forces. This is the first election in which big leaders of the Congress party are not talking about winning the elections themselves, but they are threatening the country that if BJP wins, the country would be on fire. I have been extinguishing the fire set by Congress for 10 years.”

Accusing the Congress and INDIA parties of contesting the polls for their ‘self-interest’, the PM said Rajasthan had given 25 out of 25 seats to BJP in 2014. In 2019 also, all the seats were given to NDA. Now in 2024 also Rajasthan has decided to give 25 seats out of 25.

“This Lok Sabha election of 2024 is not a normal election. This election is an election of resolve for developed Rajasthan and developed India. This election is to make India the third largest economy in the world. This election is to root out corruption. This election is to fulfill the dream of self-reliant India. This election is an election of farmers’ resolve for development, but Congress and its Indian alliance is fighting the elections for their own selfishness for the country”, the PM accused.

In a direct appeal to the public to support Jaipur-rural candidate Rao Rajendra Singh and 24 others contestants of the party, he said, “Whatever is achieved in the last 10 years of my rule was a trailer, lot more has to be done in next term.”

Showing his strength and interest in the public and nation the PM said, “Some people say that so much has happened, now take rest. But I say Modi is not born to have fun, Modi is born to work hard. Our third tenure would be historical and decision making if voted to power”.

The PM listed out the major works the NDA government has accomplished in the last 10 years like free ration to 80 crore poor people till next five years, PM Awas, 50 cr Jan Dhan accounts, national highways, farmers’ benefits and loan waivers, OROP to defense personnels, increased defense exports, etc.

“Neeyat sahee to nateeje sahee. imaanadaaree se prayaas kiye hain (If the intentions are right then the results are right. have tried honestly), the PM justified.