DSGMC President Sirsa meets J&K LG, seeks protection for minorities

A Sikh delegation led by President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), S. Manjinder Singh Sirsa called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday and sought safety of minorities in Kashmir.

The delegation came following the recent killing of a Sikh woman principal of government school by terrorists in Srinagar.

The delegation comprising office bearers of DSGMC and members of Sikh Gurdwara Management Committees of Kashmir region held discussion with the Lt. Governor on the concerning issues of minorities in the UT including their safety and security.

The Lt Governor noted that incidents of terrorist attacks on innocent civilians will not be allowed to happen again in future and the perpetrators of these heinous attacks will be brought to justice soon.

The Lt Governor observed that concerted efforts are being made for ensuring enhanced security arrangements for minority population of the UT. He reiterated that the government is committed to address all issues of minorities in J&K.