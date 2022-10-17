Drunken brawl with friends ends in murder of youth in Delhi

A heated exchange among three friends under the influence of liquor led to the murder of one of them in the South Delhi. The incident is said to have occurred in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in the Malviya Nagar area when two of the accused brutally stabbed the victim before fleeing the spot.

On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. A case under sections of murder was registered at Malviya Nagar police station and both the accused were arrested before they could flee from Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Chandan Chaudhary identified the accused as Dharmendra, 22 and Bhisham, 22, while the deceased has been identified as Lav Mahto, 27. All three of them hail from Bihar. The police have also recovered the knife used in the crime.

The DCP said, “A PCR call regarding stabbing at a house in Chirag Delhi was received at Malviya Nagar police station on October 17 midnight. At the spot, the landlord of the building stated that he heard some loud noise coming from the top of the building at around 11.40 pm, following which he saw some persons including neighbours Dharmendra and Bishan fleeing from his house. When he went to the third floor, he found his tenant Lav Mahto, lying dead in a pool of blood on the floor.”

The police started hunting for the accused and tracked down Dharmendra in the Chirag Delhi area and apprehended him while Bhisham was nabbed from the New Delhi Railway station.

During interrogation, both the accused confessed to the crime and disclosed that a heated exchange took between them and they stabbed Lav Mahto. Further interrogation is underway.