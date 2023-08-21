Drug bust: Odisha STF seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore

In the latest drug bust, Special Task Force (STF) the wing of Odisha Police made a seizure of brown sugar ((heroin) valued at more than Rs 1 crore in the black market and arrested four drug peddlers from Balasore Railway Station Road.

1,100 gm of brown sugar was seized from their possession and the seized contraband is valued at around 1.1 crore, STF officials said Monday.

On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a Bhubaneswar STF team with the help of Balasore district police near Balasore Railway Station Road Sunday evening. The STF team apprehended four drug peddlers – Sk Faiyaz, Sk Shamshed, Sk Murad, and Sandeep Nayak, and added the STF.

During the search contraband brown sugar (Heroin) weighing 1,100gm and other incriminating materials were seized from their possession, it informed.

The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such contraband materials, for which they were arrested and will be forwarded to the court of District and Sessions cum Special Judge Balasore, they added.

The banned narcotic substances are mostly making their way to Odisha from West Bengal. The Balasore district bordering Bengal has become the gateway to drug peddling networks in the State, the officials added.