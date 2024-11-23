DRI apprehends Liberian national with cocaine worth Rs 35 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has apprehended a Liberian national who arrived from Sierra Leone at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on Friday.

“During examination of the passenger’s trolley bag, DRI officers noted that it was unusually heavy. A thorough inspection revealed two packets containing a white powdery substance which was ingeniously concealed in the false bottom of the trolley bag,” a press statement said.

Field tests confirmed the substance to be cocaine, weighing a total of 3,496 grams, with an estimated illicit market value of approximately Rs 34.96 crore.

The passenger has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. The DRI is committed to dismantling drug trafficking syndicates and ensuring the safety of our citizens from the drug menace, it added.