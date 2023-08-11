Dreams of opposition will be shattered in 2024 LS polls: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath while lashing out at Samajwadi Party, the principle opposition party of the state in the state assembly on Friday, claimed that all their dreams will be shattered in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls when NDA will win all the 80 seats in the state.

Attacking Akhilesh Yadav,the leader of the opposition, the CM reciting a poem of Dushyant Kumar said “there is no land under your feet but amazing that you still don’t believe it.” It appeared evident that the mandates of 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2022 were not given by the public just like that, he said.

Replying to the Akhilesh Yadav’s of stray bulls creating problem for people, CM said the bull you are talking about used to be in the slaughter house in your time. In our time these have become a part of livestock and we worship them as ‘ Nandi’.

Replying on the adjournment notice of the opposition on floods, drought and excessive rains in the state, CM even taunted Akhilesh by asking his uncle ,” Shivpal ji don’t you worship in the form of Nandi. He added Shivpal ji, these people will never understand your value. Injustice has been done to you.

Yogi further said that the previous SP government had banned the Kanwar and even celebration of Janmashtami festival was banned. “But when I came I said that Janmashtami will be celebrated with pomp in all police stations and jails. Their problem is not because of the bull but because of the closure of the illegal slaughter house,” he alleged.

Taking a jibe at Akhilesh, CM Yogi said that those who are used to eating with silver spoon since birth, how will they understand the pain of farmers, poor and Dalits? The entire state knows what he did to the backward and extremely backward people.

If the SP had paid even a little attention to the words of Chaudhary Charan Singh, then most of the farmers would not have committed suicide during his rule.People who are obsessed with gold and silver will not understand the significance of the ‘annadata’ farmers.They will not even understand the pain of these farmers, he charged.

CM Yogi said in his speech of one hour, leader of the opposition could only see the water logging of Gorakhpur and nothing else.You have to know that Gorakhpur received 133 mm of rain in a single night, due to which there was water-logging. People are happy there. They know that there will be no more water logging.

On the question of encephalitis by CM Yogi, he said that Samajwadi Party got a chance to work as CM in Uttar Pradesh four times. what did you do for so long? You haven’t found a solution. I am proud to inform you that we have eradicated encephalitis in the first term itself.

“Except for the initial rains this year, the rains cannot be described as favorable or good. We have already developed our strategy by holding a meeting. Many crops have been damaged as a result of flooding in the Himalayan rivers. Orders for its assessment have also been issued. Action is being taken in this regard,” he said.

The CM said members of the opposition parties were discussing about the problems of the farmers of Bijnor. You should know that 20 leopards have been rescued from there, and rescue teams are continuously camping there. We will keep the farmer safe, as well as rescue and protect the wildlife, he said.

Earlier SP president and Leader of the Opposition Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue of inflation in the assembly on the last day of the monsoon session. He said that farmers are not getting good price of potato and the potato is not released from the cold storage.

Akhilesh raised the issue of Leopard and Tiger attack in some parts of the state. He said that because of this the farmer is not able to work in the fields. They took the lives of at least 40 people. If farmers are not able to go to the fields for six-seven months due to fear, then what is this government doing? What is the concerned department doing about it? 40 people lost their lives in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. What is the government doing after all? In the Samajwadi government, he was given compensation from the government, that too Rs 10 to 15 lakh.

Yadav strongly raised the issue of stray animals. He questioned the government that why are they are not working on it. Are you short on budget? If nothing can be done, then at least make a bull safari. There is no such district left where no one would have lost his life due to the bull attack. Sambhal, Moradabad, Chandausi, Moradabad, Hasanpur and how many more names should I tell you where you have not lost your life due to bull attack.

Last time I had handed over the list of those who died due to their attack to the government but no help has been given to them. The SP leader said: “I want the government to work on this so that people’s lives can be saved.”

He said the state government should help those people and give Rs 1 crore to their families those who have died in the violence along with a government jobs. During this, do not see to which religion he belongs. Everyone should be helped.

He raised the issue of the death of a farmer and asked why financial help is not given to those who are committing suicide due to drought. He also demanded compensation for the deaths of Kanwars and people during Muharram processions.

Around 33 members took part in the discussion. The brief monsoon session of the state assembly was adjourned indefinitely on Friday afternoon. The five day session witness adoption of new rule book for running the house besides passage of several new bills.