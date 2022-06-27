Dreaded terrorist arrested in Doda ahead of Amarnath pilgrimage

A highly radicalised terrorist assigned to target policemen was nabbed in the Doda district even as two terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam and a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF in the Jammu Sector on Monday, two days ahead of the Amarnath pilgrimage.

The two terrorists were killed in the encounter at Nowpora-Kherpora, Trubji area of Kulgam.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

Identification of the killed terrorists is yet to be done. Security forces believe there could be more terrorists hiding in the area. A joint operation of J&K Police, CRPF and Army started after a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area. During the search operation, the terrorists fired upon security forces triggering a gun battle.

Giving details of the Jammu incident, a BSF spokesman said that around midnight, alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the general area of BOP Baquarpur. Our domination party noticed a person coming from the Pakistan side aggressively towards the fence with an intention to cross the border at the night. He paid no attention to the BSF party’s warning and continued his movement towards the fence. Left with no option, as the troops fired three rounds he fell down right in front of fencing.

Early in the morning, a search party checked the area and found the body of the intruder close to the fence. Nothing was recovered from him. The body is being handed over to the police for disposal, added the spokesman.

Meanwhile, a terrorist, Fareed Ahmed of Koti Doda, was arrested by the Doda Police and one Chinese Pistol, two magazines, 14 live cartridges and one mobile phone have been recovered from him. ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, said that the terrorist was tasked by his Pakistani handlers to target J&K Police personnel in the Doda district.

The terrorist was in touch with terror commanders across the border, he said.

Giving details, the ADGP said during an increased security measure ahead of the Amarnath Yatra a police party of Doda laid a check post on the outskirts of the Doda town and intercepted a young man carrying arms and ammunition. The accused was taken into custody and a special team started investigating into the matter in which it has come to the fore that Fareed Ahmad received arms and ammunition from one suspect during the month of March and was tasked to attack police personnel in Doda. With the timely and swift action, the Doda Police could be able to foil a nefarious plot.

Initial investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist is highly radicalised and used to receive calls from terror commanders based across the border and was motivated to work for terror outfits in Kashmir valley and the Doda region.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress.