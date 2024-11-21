DRDO hosts Asia Fire Protection Council Meet to foster safety innovations

The 11th edition of the Asia Fire Protection Inspection Council (AFIC) Meet commenced today, jointly organised by the Centre for Fire, Explosive, and Environment Safety (CFEES), DRDO, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The three-day event, concluding on November 23, has drawn participation from 21 international delegates representing six Asian countries.

AFIC serves as a pivotal platform for technical exchange and the development of fire safety knowledge, technologies, and standards across 11 Asian nations.

In his inaugural address, Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, highlighted the significance of the event as a space for meaningful dialogue and innovation. “This meet is an ideal platform for sharing knowledge, valuable insights, and collaborative innovation,” he said.

Advertisement

Dr Kamat expressed optimism that the event would propel DRDO’s mission to advance India’s fire safety technologies, enhancing national security and global competitiveness.

The event also features an International Seminar titled “Latest Trends in Fire Safety and Future Perspectives” and the Asian Fire Safety Expo (AFSE) 2024. More than 100 fire safety professionals from state fire services, the Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, DRDO, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are attending the meet.