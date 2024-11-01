Dr. Bibek Debroy’s demise is an irreparable loss for the country: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, expressed deep condolences on the passing away of Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) and renowned economist.

He prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for his family to bear this grief.

Sharing his heartfelt tribute to the on the social media platform X, the chief minister wrote, “The passing of Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Honourable Prime Minister and a distinguished economist, is deeply saddening. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to endure this great loss. Om Shanti!”

Advertisement

Dr. Debroy was instrumental in shaping India’s economic policies, with numerous reforms enacted under his guidance. His departure has left not only the economic community but the entire nation bereft of a knowledgeable and devoted economist.

Dr. Debroy passed away at the age of 69 on Friday at 7 am at AIIMS Delhi, following a struggle with an intestinal illness. He received the prestigious Padma Shri Award for his contributions to the nation.

Before heading the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, he served as chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi expressed grief over the demise of senior BJP worker and former MLA Narayan alias ‘Bhulai Bhai’. He has described his demise as an irreparable loss for the party. Paying tributes to him, he shared a post on social media platform X saying his contribution would always be remembered.

The chief minister said Narayan alias ‘Bhulai Bhai’ was one of the oldest workers of the BJP who had shown immense dedication and loyalty to the party during his lifetime. With his demise, the BJP has lost one of its hard-working and popular leaders.