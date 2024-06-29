‘Double power of double engine govt’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Modi, Nitish after 5th bridge collapse in Bihar

“Congratulations! Due to the double power of the double engine government in Bihar, only and only five bridges have collapsed in just nine days. The double engine NDA government of six parties, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has sent auspicious and bright wishes of Mangalraj to the people of Bihar on the collapse of five bridges in nine days,” Yadav wrote on ‘X’.

He further added, “The self-proclaimed honest people are calling the thousands of crores of rupees being lost by the public due to the collapse of bridges as “courtesy” rather than “corruption”.

“Why don’t the truthful and incorruptible leaders, certified by the world champion Godi media as those who distribute orange certificates of corruption to the Opposition and are number one in all the rankings of partisan journalism open their mouths on these good governance feats?” he said.