‘Double power of double engine govt’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Modi, Nitish after 5th bridge collapse in Bihar

River bridge collapses in Bihar before inauguration, Gadkari issues clarification
Reacting to the incident, the Opposition RJD slammed the NDA government and accused it of rampant corruption.
Former Bihar deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday took a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after another bridge collapsed in Bihar.
In a social media post, Yadav said that due to the double power of double engine government in Bihar, only five bridges have collapsed in just nine days.
“Congratulations! Due to the double power of the double engine government in Bihar, only and only five bridges have collapsed in just nine days. The double engine NDA government of six parties, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has sent auspicious and bright wishes of Mangalraj to the people of Bihar on the collapse of five bridges in nine days,” Yadav wrote on ‘X’.
He further added, “The self-proclaimed honest people are calling the thousands of crores of rupees being lost by the public due to the collapse of bridges as “courtesy” rather than “corruption”.
“Why don’t the truthful and incorruptible leaders, certified by the world champion Godi media as those who distribute orange certificates of corruption to the Opposition and are number one in all the rankings of partisan journalism open their mouths on these good governance feats?” he said.
His remarks came after a bridge located in the Bheja police station area of Bihar’s Madhubani district collapsed. This was the fifth such incident in less than two weeks.
Earlier this month, bridges in Araria, Siwan, Motihari and Kishanganj had also collapsed, prompting the Opposition’s charges of corruption against the BJP-JDU-led NDA government in the state.
