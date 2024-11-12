Double-decker electric buses to ply between cities in UP

In a major boost to the transport system, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to run AC double-decker electric buses from Lucknow to five cities in the next 3 months.

A total of 20 buses will be purchased in the first phase by Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation (Roadways). Tenders have been made for the purpose.

With the arrival of these buses, not only will the journey of passengers become easier, the fare will also be less as compared to other buses.

Advertisement

UPSRTC Managing Director Masoom Ali Sarwar said here on Tuesday that AC double-decker electric buses will be included in the roadways fleet.

“Twenty buses are to be purchased, tenders for which have been issued. With the arrival of these buses, the journey of passengers will become easier,” he pointed out.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recently launched the state’s first AC double-decker electric city bus. This bus is being run by the Urban Transport Directorate between Kamta bus stand and Amausi in Lucknow.

Many big companies, including Ashok Leyland, have shown interest in supplying buses. These buses will run between five cities and Lucknow.

Sources said these buses will be run from Lucknow to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur. Four buses will be run on each of the routes.

The work of purchasing buses is expected to be completed in three months. After this, they will be operational on the streets. The special thing is that for the first time, double-decker buses are being included in the roadways fleet. At present, there are about 12,000 buses in the roadways fleet. Of these, 3000 are contracted buses and the rest are roadways buses.

Charging stations will also be built for better operation of AC double-decker electric roadways buses between Lucknow to Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

A total of 12 charging stations will be built on the route. For this, responsibility will be assigned to different companies, so that the buses can be run uninterrupted. Tenders will be floated for this soon, the official said.

These buses will run 150-200 kms once charged.These buses will have 65 seaters and will charge low fares.

Roadways officials said AC double-decker electric buses will run for 150-200 kilometers once charged. There will be a total of 65 seats in the double-decker. Ordinary buses have 52 seats.