Don’t make Telangana haven for Maoists: Amit Shah to Telangana CM Revanth

Ruling out a softer approach towards the Maoists, Union Home Minister Amit Shah warned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday that Telangana should not be turned into a safe hideout for the Naxalites who are fleeing from the rest of the country due to Operation Kagar.

Amit Shah was in Nizamabad to inaugurate the headquarters of the newly set-up turmeric board and addressed a rally. He used the platform to deliver a firm message to the Maoists who are unwilling to give up arms. He iterated that Naxalism would be finished in the country before 31 March 2026.

Addressing the public rally, the Union home minister slammed the Congress party for suggesting that the government should hold talks with the Naxalites. “Congress asks to hold discussions with these people. Our government’s policy is that there will be no talks with those with arms in their hands. Give up weapons, surrender, and join the mainstream,” he added.

He pointed out that in the past 40 years, Naxalites have taken the lives of 40,000 people in the tribal areas. Warning the Maoists, the home minister said, “I am announcing from this platform, stop the killings and surrender, but if you don’t surrender, then we have decided that before 31 March 2026, we will finish Naxalism from this country.”

He said more than 2,000 Naxalites have surrendered in the past one and a half years, but those who still have arms, there will be no talks with them.

Criticising the Congress for adopting a softer approach towards Naxalism, he said, “I am apprehensive that the Naxalites who are fleeing from the rest of the country will be given shelter here in Telangana by the Congress.”

He even warned the Telangana chief minister, saying, “Revanth Reddyji, people have given you power, but don’t make Telangana a hub for Naxalites.”

He also referred to Operation Sindoor, saying that the Modi government retaliated with strikes for the attacks in Uri, Pulwama, and Pahalgam while taking a dig at the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, for questioning the veracity of the strikes by the Modi government against Pakistan harboured terrorists.

Shah also attacked the Congress for not taking any action against the corruption of the previous BRS regime and said it was continuing with the corrupt practices to provide funds to Congress headquarters in Delhi. “Earlier, Telangana was the ATM of Chandrasekhar Raoji (KCR), nothing changed as now it has become the ATM for Congress, Delhi,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated the headquarters of the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad and said that with the formation of the board, the farmers will no longer be dependent on middlemen.