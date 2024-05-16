DoNER ministry launches Swachhata Pakhwada

The Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) on Thursday launched Swachhata Pakhwada in a bid to promote cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

During the inaugural ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan (Annexe), the team of Ministry of DoNER took the Swachhata pledge, reaffirming their commitment towards cleanliness activities and spreading the message of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Led by the Ministry’s Secretary, the pledge emphasised the adoption of best cleanliness practices in all aspects of life.

The Secretary stressed the importance of making Swachhata initiatives sustainable throughout the year and urged all staff members to actively participate and implement cleanliness practices throughout the year.

As part of Swachhata Pakhwada, various activities will be undertaken, including community awareness programs on eco-friendly initiatives, discouraging the use of plastics, waste management, plantation drives, and street plays (nukkad natak).

The Ministry and its Organisations will conduct regular cleanliness inspections across all its divisions and surrounding office premises to ensure proper sanitation and record management. Additionally, a cleanliness drive and voluntary clean-up activities (shramdan) will be organised to maintain the cleanliness of Vigyan Bhawan and its surroundings.

The Pakhwada will conclude on 31st May.