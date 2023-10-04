Punjab & Sind Bank Organized Swachhata Pakhwada

Punjab & Sind Bank a premiere Public Sector Bank in the country, organized Swachhata Pakhwada – “Swachhata Hi Seva – Garbage Free India” from 15th September 2023 to 2nd October 2023. Staff including the MD & CEO, ED, Chairman and Directors of Bank participated whole heartedly in this Campaign and took “Swachhata Pledge” and participated in Special cleanliness drive held at all Zones of Bank. At Corporate Office, MD & CEO Swarup Kumar Saha along-with other Executives participated in cleanliness drive held at East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi. Saha took Swachhata Pledge and advised the gathering to keep the environment clean and garbage free.

Advertisement